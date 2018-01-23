HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Hartford officials have chosen a Connecticut State Police leader to head the city’s police department.
The Hartford Courant reports the City Council on Monday confirmed state police Lt. Col. David Rosado as the city’s next police chief. He will succeed retiring Chief James Rovella and start Feb. 8.
It’s the second announcement in a week that a top state police official is becoming a local chief. The state police commander, Col. Alaric Fox, will become the Enfield police chief in March.
Rosado is a Hartford native. He says his goals include making the Hartford department more diverse and transparent.
The Hartford Police Union criticized Mayor Luke Bronin for nominating a new chief without union or community input. Bronin says picking Rosado was better than a lengthy and expensive national search.
