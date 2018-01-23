Filed Under:coyote attack, Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a family dog was dragged into the woods and killed by a coyote over the weekend.

The Republican-American reports that police found the dog’s body in a wooded area in Wolcott on Saturday night.

Police say the Chihuahua-Jack Russell terrier mix had been in the family’s front yard when it was attacked.

The yard was not fenced in.

Animal Control Officer Roz Nenninger says residents shouldn’t leave their pets outside without supervision or without a leash.

Nenninger says pets of all sizes can fall victim to coyote attacks.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen