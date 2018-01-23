HARTFORD, Con n. (WTIC and AP) – The Hartford Whalers professional hockey team may have left the state 20 years ago, but their beloved logo will now appear on vehicles gliding along Connecticut’s highways.

The Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday unveiled a new commemorative license plate that bears the former team’s green-and-blue insignia. Forty-five dollars from the sale of each plate will benefit the new Infusion and Dialysis Center at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

A typical motor vehicle registration costs $60.

Stafford Springs Rep. Kurt Vail, a Republican who worked to pass legislation creating the plate, says support for the concept indicates how much enthusiasm remains in Connecticut for the team, which became the Carolina Hurricanes.

He and other Whalers fans are hoping Hartford will someday be home to another NHL team.

Plates can be ordered by going to ct.gov/dmv/orderwhalersplate.

