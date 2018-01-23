(EAST HAVEN,Conn./WTIC News) – East Haven Police arrested a 34 year old man accused of assaulting his 59 year old mother during an argument Tuesday.Police say Ryan Champlin struck his mother with a phone she was using in an attempt to call 911.According to police the victim was struck repeatedly in the back of the head with the phone, which eventually broke.

Champlin had fled by the time officers arrived.Police received a tip Champlin was at the Old Stone Church, which has an attached daycare.There were no children in the daycare at the time.Champlin was found hiding in an upstairs office and taken into custody.

A pastor arrived and attempted to prevent police from taking Champlin and demanding they place him in her custody.She told officers they had no right to arrest Champlin inside the church.Once officers de-escalated the situation, Champlin was taken to police headquarters.

Champlin is charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree,Interfering with an Emergency Call, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.He is being held on $25,000 bond for a Wednesday appearance in New Haven Superior Court.