(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Norwalk are investigating an attempted burglary in which the suspects were found to be carrying a firearm.

It was Monday afternoon just before 5:00 when officers were alerted to the attempted break-in on Hadik Parkway.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The home’s occupant reported the suspects had attempted to force their way into the home through a pair of exterior doors.

Police received a description of the getaway vehicle and eventually caught up with the suspects.

Under arrest are 18-year-olds Ryan Vetrella, Donald Allen, and Joshua Meckley, all of Norwalk, along with two juveniles aged 16 and 17.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber pistol.

Investigators say the incident stems from a drug debt that was owed to Vetrella.

All face burglay, weapons, criminal mischief and conspiracy charges.