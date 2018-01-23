(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Norwalk are investigating an attempted burglary in which the suspects were found to be carrying a firearm.
It was Monday afternoon just before 5:00 when officers were alerted to the attempted break-in on Hadik Parkway.
The suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.
The home’s occupant reported the suspects had attempted to force their way into the home through a pair of exterior doors.
Police received a description of the getaway vehicle and eventually caught up with the suspects.
Under arrest are 18-year-olds Ryan Vetrella, Donald Allen, and Joshua Meckley, all of Norwalk, along with two juveniles aged 16 and 17.
Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber pistol.
Investigators say the incident stems from a drug debt that was owed to Vetrella.
All face burglay, weapons, criminal mischief and conspiracy charges.