Dead & Company is coming to the Xfinity Theatre on June 13th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

DEAD & COMPANY announces its 2018 tour, kicking off on Wednesday, May 30th in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center and returning for two-night stands at iconic venues such as Citi Field in New York; Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin; Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco, California; and Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, while also adding new venues, including Los Angeles’ historic Dodger Stadium and Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, to the tour. Dead & Company – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform two sets of music drawing from the Dead’s historic catalog of songs.

“The planets themselves were in alignment, and all was right with the world last night in Camden. Throughout the epic, nearly four-hour experience, the entire amphitheater was buzzing… a band that pays all the respect in the world to the history and legacy of The Grateful Dead while still barreling forward, eyes wide open, into the future..” – Asbury Park Press

“As did the group’s corresponding show last summer, this one proved a forceful musical statement that revealed the ensemble performing somewhere near its peak.” – Boston Globe

“It was a mostly magical trip back into the Dead zone.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

