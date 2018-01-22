Filed Under:rhode island, Thompson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man has been indicted on charges in connection with a fatal accident in Rhode Island that police say happened after he sped out of a tavern parking lot.

The attorney general’s office in Rhode Island said Monday that 27-year-old Samuel Smith, of Thompson, Connecticut, was indicted by a Providence grand jury on charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say the crash in Glocester, Rhode Island in August killed 73-year-old Lawrence Castonguay, of Burrillville, and seriously injured his wife, Marie Castonguay. Officers said the couple’s car was struck by Smith’s vehicle after he peeled out of the Cady’s Tavern parking lot.

Smith’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen