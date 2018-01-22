By Ray Dunaway

6:20-Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, asks why don’t investors care about a government shutdown?

7:20- Congressman John Larson discusses the government shutdown.

8:20- Jenna Carlesso covers Hartford City Hall and politics for The Courant. The owner of the Yard Goats says Mayor Bronin’s ticket tax proposal violates their lease agreement, and Carlesso offers more details.

8:50- Lizz Milardo, first Selectman on Haddam discusses ice dams on this week’s Mayor Monday feature, brought to you by Bertera Subaru.

