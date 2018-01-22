OXFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – An Oxford man is under arrest, accused of killing his neighbor’s cat with a rifle over the weekend.
Craig Middendorf, 48, used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot and kill the cat in the backyard of his home on Roosevelt Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, said police. He told them, the cat was annoying him and he thought it was a stray, according to authorities. The animal in fact was owned by a woman who lives next to him in a duplex.
Police seized Middendorf’s rifle; he had no other firearms, said police. He faces charges of cruelty to animals, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Middendorf is due in Derby Superior Court February 5.