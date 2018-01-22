WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut authorities say a valve failure at a Waterbury manufacturing company led thousands of gallons of hydraulic oil spilling into the surrounding environment.
Crews responded to the Somers Thin Strip Company in Waterbury Saturday afternoon. WVIT-TV reports approximately 4,000 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled out onto the property, pavement, soil and a nearby river.
State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection official Jeff Chandler says crews returned to the scene after reports of oil sheen on the Naugatuck River. Chandler says a large portion of the oil has already moved downstream and is not recoverable.
Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin says it was light oil, so it stays on top of the water. He advises people to avoid the river for about a week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.