ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – The Connecticut Department of Correction has placed five employees on paid administrative leave following an escape at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield earlier this month.

All five employees– four correction officers and a general maintenance officer– are assigned to the medium-security prison, said officials.

It comes as officials investigate how 25-year-old Jerry Mercado of Hartford was able to escape from the facility. Mercado was caught last week in Canton, Georgia after ten days on the run.

Officials believe Mercado rode to freedom through prison gates on the undercarriage of a van leaving the prison on January 7. Mercado had a year left on his sentence for burglary.

Authorities stress that the investigation may or may not result in further administrative action.

