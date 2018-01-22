EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – East Hampton police have arrested a local man following a months-long investigation for allegedly ripping off people looking to buy outbuildings.
Demetrios Elias Katras, 39, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking nearly $55,000 in deposits from people looking to purchase tool sheds, and then never delivering.
Police say Katras advertised on websites including Craigslist under several business names including New England Sheds Company; Backyard Sheds, Your Dream Shed; and Pine Creek Sheds.
Katras would accept deposits via Square Inc., an online payment processing service, and then transfer them to bank accounts bearing bogus names, said police.
Katras is charged with first-degree larceny, identity theft, criminal impersonation and first-degree forgery. He is free on $100,000 bond and due in Middletown Superior Court January 30.