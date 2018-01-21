STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ A conservative speaker whose appearance at the University of California,
Berkeley in the fall sparked protests is scheduled to speak this week at the University of Connecticut.
Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of conservative news and commentary site The Daily Wire, is scheduled
to appear Wednesday evening at an event hosted by UConn’s College Republicans.
The talk comes two months after a speech by another right-wing pundit, Lucian Wintrich, led to the
arrests of him and a protester who took his notes from the podium at UConn. Charges against Wintrich
were dropped. The protester was charged with misdemeanor larceny and disorderly conduct.
A UConn spokeswoman says students and employees with a valid school ID will be issued tickets or
wristbands in advance for entry.
