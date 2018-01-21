DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities in Danbury are trying to determine the cause of a one-car rollover crash that led to an explosion and two people being brought to a hospital with burn injuries.
The News-Times reports that firefighters responded to the accident shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the car was engulfed in flames.
Two people in the car were brought to the Western Connecticut Health Network emergency room. Authorities have not said how serious the injuries are.
Authorities have not released any other information about the accident.
