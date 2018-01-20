Filed Under:Connecticut Coalition To End Homelessness, homelessness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are urging residents to volunteer for annual counts of homeless individuals.

This year’s “point-in-time” count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families will occur on January 23.

The “youth” count will take place from January 24-30.

Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein says the counts are important to the state’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Klein says information gathered from both counts, spearheaded by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, helps officials evaluate the scope of
homelessness in the state and ensure Connecticut is targeting its resources as effectively as possible.

Results from 2017 showed the lowest totals in the statewide count of homeless individuals, families, veterans, and people considered chronically homeless.

Individuals can register online for the point-in-time count and the youth count.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Storm Center: Latest School Closings

Listen Live

Listen