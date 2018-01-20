Filed Under:Boating Capsizing, DEEP, Fatal, Groton, hunters, L+M Hospital, Long Island Sound, Mumford Cove, U.S. Coast Guard

GROTON, CT  (WTIC News) – Two men are dead and another was seriously injured in a boating accident in the Long Island Sound on Saturday.

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene around 10 a.m.

The men were duck hunting off the Groton Coast of Mumford Cove.

One of the hunters was rescued by the shore at Bluff Point State Park by the U.S. Coast Guard. The other two were rescued from the water by Groton Long Point Fire Department.

Officials said all three were transported to L&M Hospital in New London.

The vessel was recovered and the incident is under investigation by ENCON police.

The individual’s names have not yet been identified.

