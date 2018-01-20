HARTFORD, CT (WTIC News) – Hundreds of t housands of women took to the streets of downtown Hartford on Saturday afternoon to speak out on several issues a year after Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration.

The march on Hartford reflected a national movement that corresponds with events that raise awareness of the social and political power of women.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin were among several speakers in attendance.

A rally was later held on the steps of the State Capitol building.

Other speakers from the CT National Organization for Women, NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, and Planned Parenthood also took part.

Similar marches took place in major cities across the country and around the world.

Senator Richard Blumenthal attended a march in Washington, just hours after a government shutdown went into effect. He left a statement that was read to a large crowd at the Hartford rally.