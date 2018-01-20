BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is being held on $1 million bond following his arrest in a fatal shooting in Bridgeport.
Police said Jarod Hamilton was arrested without incident Friday on a warrant charging him with the Dec. 23 killing of 22-year-old Khali Davis.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing gang dispute.
Police reported at the time of the incident that Hamilton was with a small group of people in front of a grocery when the shooter approached and opened fire.
