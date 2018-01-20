Filed Under:arrest, Bond, bridgeport, gang dispute, Jarod Hamilton, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is being held on $1 million bond following his arrest in a fatal shooting in Bridgeport.

Police said Jarod Hamilton was arrested without incident Friday on a warrant charging him with the Dec. 23 killing of 22-year-old Khali Davis.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing gang dispute.

Police reported at the time of the incident that Hamilton was with a small group of people in front of a grocery when the shooter approached and opened fire.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

