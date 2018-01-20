Filed Under:Accident, Enfield, Fatal, I-91 Northbound, Longmeadow, Tractor-Trailor

ENFIELD, CT  (WTIC News) – A serious crash killed one person along Interstate 91 in Enfield, near the Connecticut state line.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. in Longmeadow. It involved two tractor-trailers and four cars along the highway, which was shutdown for several hours on Saturday.

Officials say a Peterbuilt tractor trailer struck the rear of another Peterbuilt tractor trailer that was slowing down due to highway construction.

The collision caused the truck to strike 4 more cars that were slowing for the construction, collided with a guardrail, and stopped in the median.

One of the truck drivers, a 33-year-old man from Thomaston, was pronounced dead on scene. Three other people suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The highway has re-opened for traffic, but minor delays still remain near the crash scene.

 

 

