HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former college student has appealed a Connecticut judge’s rejection of his request for anonymity as he sues the school over his suspension on cheating allegations.
The former Trinity College student filed an appeal with the state Appellate Court earlier this month. He argues he needs to use a pseudonym to protect his reputation from false allegations.
He’s fighting a one-semester suspension. The private Hartford school alleges he copied another student’s homework assignments in 2016. He says he collaborated with the other student and school disciplinary panels incorrectly and unjustly judged him guilty of “academic dishonesty.”
Judge Irene Jacobs in Stamford ruled last month the former student’s privacy rights don’t outweigh the public’s interest in open court proceedings.
The student’s name continues to be withheld during the appeal.
