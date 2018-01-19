Filed Under:stolen fish, Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A West Haven man is under arrest in Westport after police say he was caught with fish stolen from a local grocery story.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling slowly through the parking lots of different businesses on Post Road East Thursday, and pulled it over for not having a front license plate, said police.

Police say the driver, identified as Joseph Costello, 49, had packages of fish that had been stolen from a local grocery store earlier in the day. Costello was arrested on a charge of sixth-degree larceny, said police. His passenger in the vehicle, Wendy Lynch, 43, of East Lyme was also arrested– for failing to show up for court in a prior case, said police.

Both suspects were arraigned Friday in Norwalk Superior Court.

