EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A 21-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with getting an underage high school student pregnant.

The New Haven Register reports that Joshy Alberto Garcia, of West Haven, was charged this month with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Police started investigating last January after the girl told a teacher she was pregnant. The school notified the state Department of Children and Families, which referred the case to police.

The teen told police she met Garcia through a friend and they started communicating over social media. They engaged in intercourse starting in November 2016.

After telling Garcia she was pregnant, he allegedly stopped contacting her.

Garcia was held on $20,000 bail. A person who answered a listed number for Garcia said they had no comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.