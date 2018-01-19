(CBS Connecticut) — The state Department of Public Health says a total of twenty-one flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut.
Most of the deaths have been in people over the age of 65.
Two versions of the flu virus usually come one after the other, but State Epidemiologist Matthew Carter says this year the second flu type is circulating early, at the same time as the first type.
“We have an outbreak of influenza A and an outbreak of influenza B,” Carter said. “Usually one happens early in the season, and B comes later. Now they are coming almost at the same time.”
Carter says there is still time to get a flu shot. Experts also remind people to wash their hands, and stay home if they are sick.