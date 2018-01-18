Filed Under:New Britain, police, shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ A 15-year-old shot by police is facing armed robbery charges.

The Hartford Courant reports Caleb Tisdol’s name was made public Thursday after being charged as an adult in Hartford Superior Court. He faces first-degree robbery, larceny, threatening and conspiracy charges related to an Oct. 21 robbery in East Hartford.

Tisdol was shot by New Britain police on Dec. 14 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle involved with several recent carjackings and robberies.

The driver, Zoe Dowdell, a 20-year-old Bloomfield resident, instead drove at the officers, who then opened fire. Dowdell was killed and

Tisdol shot in the leg. Another passenger, 18-year-old Noah Young, suffered minor injuries.

Tisdol and Young have been in custody since the shooting. It couldn’t be immediately determined if Tisdol has a lawyer.

 

