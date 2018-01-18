(BROOKLYN,Conn./WTIC News) – A Connecticut State Trooper was been arrested after Troopers responded to a loud noise complaint in the vicinity of Riverwalk Drive in Brooklyn early New Year’s morning.
47 year old Patrick Dragon was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, with loud music playing.Dragon failed a field sobriety test and has been charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and or Alcohol.
Dragon, who works at Troop D in Danielson has had his police powers suspended and has been placed on administrative duty.