(SOUTHINGTON,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police arrested a Middlefield man at the Southington Rest Area along Interstate 84 Thursday morning after responding to a report of a distraught man walking around the parking lot.Troopers determined 32 year old Edward Ortutay had been driving a vehicle and exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.He did not pass a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle Troopers found narcotics and several other items, which constituted sale of narcotics.
Ortutay has an outstanding warrant from West Haven Police for aggravated assault charges.
Ortutay faces charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs and or Alcohol, narcotics charges.
Ortutay is being held on $50,000 bond for a Friday appearance in Bristol Superior Court.