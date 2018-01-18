Filed Under:arrest, Rest Area, Southington

(SOUTHINGTON,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police arrested a Middlefield man at the Southington Rest Area along Interstate 84 Thursday morning after responding to a report of a distraught man walking around the parking lot.Troopers determined 32 year old Edward Ortutay had been driving a vehicle and exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.He did not pass a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle Troopers found narcotics and several other items, which constituted sale of narcotics.

Ortutay has an outstanding warrant from West Haven Police for aggravated assault charges.

Ortutay faces charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs and or Alcohol, narcotics charges.

Ortutay is being held on $50,000 bond for a Friday appearance in Bristol Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen