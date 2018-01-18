(CBS Connecticut) — At the federal building on Main Street in Hartford today, a demonstration was held in support of a New Fairfield resident facing a deportation deadline at the end of the month.

Joel Colindres’ wife Samantha Colindres said this is the second time her husband has faced a deadline. She said it is difficult for the couple’s children.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect them,” Samantha Colindres said. “They are the innocent people being hurt in this situation, the two American citizen children that Joel has who have a right to have their father in this country with them. That is what fuels my fight, but at the same time my greatest fear is letting them down, and that we won’t win.”

Joel Colindres is seeking asylum in the U-S. He says he faces possible violence if he is sent back to Guatemala.