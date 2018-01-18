(East Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early morning shooting at an East Hartford convenience store has left a man wounded and police investigating.
Shots rang out this morning around 1:00 outside Krauszer’s food store on Main Street, police said.
When they arrived, officers say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Lieutenant Josh Litwin with East Hartford Police says they’re working several leads at this point but can use assistance from the public.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (860) 291-7541 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.
Litwin says they think the shooting may have been the result of a fight. There were no other injuries.