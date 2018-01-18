Filed Under:fatal stabbing, hartford, Tequile Walwyn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man accused of fatally stabbing a man who bumped into him has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Hartford Courant reports that 21-year-old Tequile Walwyn faces up to 10 years in prison under the terms of a deal with prosecutors.

Walwyn was accused of stabbing 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin during a New Year’s party at a skateboard shop in Hartford on Jan. 1, 2016. Witnesses told detectives that Douglin accidentally bumped into Walwyn, leading to a shoving match and the stabbing.

Walwyn’s attorney said that he planned a self-defense argument if the case had gone to trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen