HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man accused of fatally stabbing a man who bumped into him has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The Hartford Courant reports that 21-year-old Tequile Walwyn faces up to 10 years in prison under the terms of a deal with prosecutors.
Walwyn was accused of stabbing 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin during a New Year’s party at a skateboard shop in Hartford on Jan. 1, 2016. Witnesses told detectives that Douglin accidentally bumped into Walwyn, leading to a shoving match and the stabbing.
Walwyn’s attorney said that he planned a self-defense argument if the case had gone to trial.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.