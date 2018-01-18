SALEM, Conn. (AP) _ A former attorney has been charged with stealing $426,000 from his clients.
Connecticut State Police say 65-year-old John Butts, of Salem, has been charged with first-degree larceny after taking funds from two people he had represented in probate matters.
Police say in one of the instances, the former Salem probate judge failed to provide a woman more than $150,000 from the sale of her late father’s condominium. In another instance, Butts took about $276,000 from a client.
The state Division of Criminal Justice says Butts was suspended from practicing law last February and surrendered his law license in September.
He’s been released pending his arraignment in Norwich Superior Court on Jan. 25.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)