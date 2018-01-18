Filed Under:Flooding, Haddam, ice jam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – The town of Haddam has declared a state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding along the Connecticut River.

Like in Kent, which made a similar declaration on Monday, the objective is not to alarm but to pave the way for possible relief aid from the state and federal governments, said town officials Thursday.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River at Middle Haddam. The flood stage was 7 feet as of late Thursday morning. The river was forecast to rise to 7.3 feet in the afternoon.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen