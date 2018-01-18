HADDAM, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – The town of Haddam has declared a state of emergency due to ice jams and flooding along the Connecticut River.
Like in Kent, which made a similar declaration on Monday, the objective is not to alarm but to pave the way for possible relief aid from the state and federal governments, said town officials Thursday.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River at Middle Haddam. The flood stage was 7 feet as of late Thursday morning. The river was forecast to rise to 7.3 feet in the afternoon.