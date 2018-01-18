Filed Under:Avon, embezzlement, Webster Bank

(CBS Connecticut) — A judge today sentenced a manager at a Webster Bank branch in Avon to a year and a day in prison.

Carrie Caesar was convicted of stealing $535,600 from certificate of deposit accounts at the bank.  She pleaded guilty in February.

Federal prosecutors say the 47-year-old New Britain resident mainly targeted six account holders who were all at least 79-years-old.

They say Caesar developed relationships with them as an account manager.  She held several positions at the bank, including teller, account manager and Avon branch manager.

Caesar is scheduled to report to prison March 20.

