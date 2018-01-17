EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Though there’s been no construction at the site of a planned casino along Interstate 91 in East Windsor, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes insist the project is moving forward.

The tribes have hired project management, marketing and architecture firms for the casino and a demolition schedule for the former cinemas at the site should be announced soon, said spokesman Andrew Doba Wednesday.

There is no question that the project has been slowed. The tribes, at one point, had planned to open the casino before MGM cuts the ribbon on its new resort and casino in Springfield, Mass., but that is now less than a year away.

“We’re putting in the time and care necessary for a successful venture,” said Doba. “This means a lot to both tribes and we want to get it right.”

Meanwhile, the tribes are suing the U.S. Interior Department for a definitive okay to build the project. The agency, which includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs, has neither approved nor rejected the planned casino to be jointly operated by the tribes.