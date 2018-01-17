Filed Under:hospital, state budget

(CBS Connecticut) — The Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Senate today accused Connecticut hospitals of betraying an agreement with the state by appealing their rate increases.

The lawmakers say the appeal endangers federal funding that is already assumed to be part of the state budget.

The hospitals had agreed to an arrangement in which their taxes would be increased, with the understanding that the move would trigger an increase in federal funding.

In a written statement, the Connecticut Hospital Association says it stands by its agreement.

The hospitals say the rate appeals are part of a standard process to protect their rights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen