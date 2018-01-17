(CBS Connecticut) — The Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Senate today accused Connecticut hospitals of betraying an agreement with the state by appealing their rate increases.

The lawmakers say the appeal endangers federal funding that is already assumed to be part of the state budget.

The hospitals had agreed to an arrangement in which their taxes would be increased, with the understanding that the move would trigger an increase in federal funding.

In a written statement, the Connecticut Hospital Association says it stands by its agreement.

The hospitals say the rate appeals are part of a standard process to protect their rights.