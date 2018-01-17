(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police are looking for a suspect who they say made several thousand dollars worth of fraudulent purchases at high-end stores in Fairfield County.
They say last October 19, the person purchased jewelry and handbags from the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Saks Fifth Avenue in Greenwich using stolen credit cards.
Detectives say the suspect had a sales associate look up accounts using the victim’s personal information and ended up opening several other store credit cards in the unsuspecting person’s name, as well.
Anyone with any information should contact police at (203) 854-3190. They can also call the anonymous tip line at (203) 854-3111.