Filed Under:cleveland indians, Jay Bruce, new york mets

NEW YORK (AP) – Jay Bruce says he has “unfinished business” with the New York Mets.

Bruce was back at Citi Field on Wednesday, a day after finalizing a $39 million, three-year deal to bring his big bat back to Queens.

The 30-year-old outfielder had a career-high 36 home runs along with a .254 average and 101 RBIs last season.

He hit 29 of those homers with the Mets before an August trade sent him to Cleveland.

Bruce says “from the very beginning, they said there could be a reunion” and adds “I was totally open to it at the time.”

Bruce gets $10 million this season and $14.5 million in each of the following two years.

He can designate five teams each year that he cannot be traded to without his consent.

He reunites with former Indians coach Mickey Callaway, who replaced Terry Collins as Mets manager after the season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen