HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Lawmakers say they feel betrayed by hospitals appealing rate increases agreed to by the Connecticut Hospital Association and the

administration.

Martin Looney and Len Fasano, the Democratic and Republican Senate leaders, issued a statement Wednesday, calling it “a thoroughly disappointing and

shocking development.”

The administration’s budget secretary, Ben Barnes, informed lawmakers that most of the state’s acute care hospitals have sent letters to the Department of

Social Services, appealing rate increases.

Barnes fears the appeals may hinder Connecticut’s pending application for federal reimbursement tied to the rates, “putting the state at risk of

significant financial harm.”

In their letters, the hospitals say new rates are based on outdated data.

The association insists it didn’t renege on the deal and the appeals process is a standard one to protect their rights.

