A divided court overturned a Superior Court judge who had ordered state officials to develop plans for an overhaul of the state’s public education system, saying a huge gap in test scores between students in rich and poor towns shows parts of the system are unconstitutional.

The high court, in a ruling released Wednesday, found that while there is an educational achievement gap between poorer students and “their more fortunate peers,” that does not alone violate the equal protection provisions of the Connecticut Constitution.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2005 against the state by the nonprofit Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding and more than 50 parents and students.