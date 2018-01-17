MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut State Police have announced a fourth K-9 unit will receive a bulletproof and stab-protective vest thanks to the efforts of a Massachusetts-based nonprofit.

K-9 unit Brutus, a 4-year-old German Shepherd trained in all aspects of police patrol work, will receive the body armor. The Connecticut Post reports three other police K-9s received body armor back in November.

Brutus’ vest was sponsored by a fundraiser from East Taunton-nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which has provided more than 2,800 protective vests to law enforcement agencies across the nation. The mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the county.

Their program is open to all dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or any related agency.

