NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A judge has set bail at $1.2 million for the man accused in a fatal shooting outside of a New Haven gas station.

The New Haven Register reports 31-year-old Joshua Council is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a pistol in connection with the death of

35-year-old Kenneth Cooper.

The judge set Council’s bail during a court hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Council shot Cooper outside of a New Haven Exxon gas station around 3 a.m. Friday.

Cooper died on the way to a hospital.

Council’s attorney says his client was not near the gas station at the time.

Council’s sister says he was home sleeping.

Court records show Council was convicted in 2016 of third-degree assault.

Police say he is currently out on parole.

