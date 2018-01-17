ALBANY, N.Y. (WTIC and AP) – The attorneys general for Connecticut and New York have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in the latest multi-state effort to compel federal regulators to reduce smog blowing in from other states.

George Jepsen of Connecticut and Eric Schneiderman of New York filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. The suit says the Environmental Protection Agency is violating the federal Clean Air Act by failing to curb air pollution that blows east into New York from states such as Illinois and Michigan.

The legal action is at least the fourth in the past year involving mostly East Coast states seeking to have the EPA regulate out-of-state pollutants. Last month, New York and seven other states filed a lawsuit in a federal appeals court on the same issue.

