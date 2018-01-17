(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bristol police are charging a convicted felon with possession of a gun and drugs on school property.

Just before 8:00 Tuesday night, police say they spotted a man identified as 37-year-old Jose Torres leaving the front entrance to Bristol Central High School.

It was later determined Torres had a pair of outstanding warrants for the sale of narcotics.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Bristol officers say on top of the two warrants, Torres is charged with narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Officers say he had a .380 semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle.

Torres’ bond was set at $120,000 and he’s due in court today in Bristol.