(CBS Connecticut) — The water level is expected to drop in the coming days, on the ice-clogged Housatonic River in Kent.

Several roads have been closed due to flooding, and several families evacuated over the weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quinlan says a snow storm overnight into tomorrow will not effect the ice jam.

“The water level will slowly be receding over the next few days,” Quinlan said. “We are expecting it to warm up again over the weekend into early next week, with some rain arriving early next week. It is uncertain at this time what effect that may have on the ice jam.”

Quinlan says if too much rain falls next week, or if there is too much melting, the ice could move downstream and cause problems elsewhere.