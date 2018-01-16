BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut town has agreed to pay $2.1 million to the family of a woman who suffered a brain injury when her bicycle tire got caught in a road grate.

Jonathan Perkins, a lawyer for the family of 34-year-old Rubia Rodriguez, tells the Connecticut Post the money will allow them to properly care for her.

Rodriguez was cycling in Fairfield in September 2015 when her front tire became trapped in a catch basin grate, she flew over the handlebars, and landed on her head. She was not wearing a helmet.

Perkins says she was in the hospital for six months, still cannot speak or walk and will be bed-ridden for the rest of her life.

Town lawyers argued there were no witnesses or evidence Rodriguez’s bicycle wheel hit the grate.

