WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say 26-year-old professional boxer Luis Rosa Jr. has been killed in a car crash in Connecticut.

Police in West Haven say Rosa was driving south in a Honda that crossed the center line and collided with an Acura traveling in the opposite direction around 2 a.m. Sunday. Two other people suffered serious injuries.

Rosa was a featherweight with a 23-1 record and 11 knockouts.

His father, Luis Rosa Sr., told WFSB-TV his son “had a huge heart” and “was a good young man that … lost his life too early.”

Rosa’s parents founded the Boxing in Faith gym in New Haven, which not only trains professionals but also schoolchildren. It aims to keep young people out of trouble.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

