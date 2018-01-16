(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Crews with the Department of Transportation are readying for the latest bout of winter weather.

DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick says they’re laying down more pre-treatment on the highways since last week’s heavy rain washed much of it away.

Nursick says when they looked at the forecast on Monday it didn’t appear as if they’d have a decent enough window to lay the pretreatment, but that turned out to not be the case.

With several inches of snow on tap for Wednesday, Nursick says they’ll have the ususal compliment of over 600 state plow truck and over 200 private contractors at the ready to keep the roads as clear as possible.