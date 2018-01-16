(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News)(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is joining a coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia in suing to block the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net-neutrality rules.

Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen said Tuesday “the internet should always remain open and free.” He says he’s proud to stand with his colleagues across the country “in strong support of net neutrality and opposed to the FCC’s illegal action.”

These rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s push to undo them inspired both street and online protests in defense of the Obama-era rules.

In their petition, the states asked the federal appeals court to overturn the FCC decision, calling it “arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion.”

