BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man has been shot and killed near a Bridgeport convenience store.
The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Jawuan Green, was shot near The Snack Shop just after midnight Tuesday.
He was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There was no word on arrests.
A store employee tells the Connecticut Post that Green bought a cigar in the store and was shot as he walked out.
The employee says Green was a regular.
Green’s death was the city’s first homicide of the year.
There were 23 homicides in Bridgeport last year.
