BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man has been shot and killed near a Bridgeport convenience store.

The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Jawuan Green, was shot near The Snack Shop just after midnight Tuesday.

He was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no word on arrests.

A store employee tells the Connecticut Post that Green bought a cigar in the store and was shot as he walked out.

The employee says Green was a regular.

Green’s death was the city’s first homicide of the year.

There were 23 homicides in Bridgeport last year.

