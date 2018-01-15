(WTIC News) – Norwegian Airlines is discontinuing its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.In a statement,Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said it is disappointing but said ” external factors have deteriorated the service’s viability at this time.”

Dillon says the “United Kingdom’s Air Passenger Duty, which is levied on passengers who utilize the Edinburgh Airport, has a debilitating effect on Norwegian’s business model.Norwegian is an airline which prides itself on serving as an ultra-low cost option for travelers. Dillon says the APD incurred by passengers at Edinburgh Airport often essentially doubles the passenger’s total flight costs and undercuts the attractiveness of Norwegian’s low fares.”

Dillon says Bradley is not the only airport with Norwegian service to Edinburgh that is being impacted.

Dillon says “the CAA will continue moving forward with its partnership with Aer Lingus.”