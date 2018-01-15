KENT, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – As frozen floodwaters from ice jams on the Housatonic River continue to plague a section of Kent, a private high school that houses students from around the world has decided to send students home.

First Selectman Bruce Adams says officials at the Kent School have decided to dismiss their more than 500 students as of noontime Monday. He says that means finding alternate accommodations for some students who are from other countries.

School officials felt they could continue classes, but decided to dismiss students as a precaution, said Adams. Water that flooded the area around the school’s hockey rink has now turned to ice.

Flooding over the weekend forced the evacuation of roughly a dozen residents who live near the Housatonic. Adams says the town opened a shelter, but there have been no takers. No injuries have been reported.

The flooding also closed a section of Route 7 between Route 341 and Bulls Bridge Road.

Adams says it’s the worst flooding from ice jams that anyone in town can remember. It’s a matter of waiting out Mother Nature until there’s a thaw, he said.